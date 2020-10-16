Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 third, Mark Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mark Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hubbard hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 18th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.