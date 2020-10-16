In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Marc Leishman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

Marc Leishman got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Marc Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Leishman's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Leishman had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.