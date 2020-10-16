Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 14th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

Hughes got a double bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hughes hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first. This moved Hughes to 5 over for the round.

Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hughes to 4 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.