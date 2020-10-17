-
Louis Oosthuizen putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2020
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen’s impressive second leads to eagle at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Louis Oosthuizen lands his 202-yard second shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Louis Oosthuizen's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 first, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
