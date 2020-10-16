In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jaekyeong Lee hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 77th at 9 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 12th, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at even-par for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Lee went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Lee tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 5 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 4 over for the round.