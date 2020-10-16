-
Lanto Griffin putts well in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Lanto Griffin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Lanto Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Griffin's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
