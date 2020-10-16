Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round in 73rd at 7 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to even for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Lee took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his third shot onto the green and three putted for double bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.