  • Kevin Streelman shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Kevin Streelman lands his 104-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Kevin Streelman’s approach to 5 feet leads to birdie at THE CJ CUP

