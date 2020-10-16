-
Kevin Streelman shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Streelman’s approach to 5 feet leads to birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Kevin Streelman lands his 104-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 first, Streelman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Streelman hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Streelman's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
