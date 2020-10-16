In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Kevin Na hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Na hit his 87 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 324-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Na's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Na had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Na's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Na hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 6 under for the round.