-
-
Kevin Kisner shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2020
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 61st at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Kisner got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kisner's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.