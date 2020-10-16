Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Bradley's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Bradley's 189 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Bradley hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.