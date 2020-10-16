  • Justin Thomas delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Justin Thomas hits his 191-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas dials in tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

