Justin Thomas delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas dials in tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Justin Thomas hits his 191-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Justin Thomas hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and finished the round bogey free. Thomas finished his round tied for 8th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Justin Thomas had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Thomas's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thomas had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 6 under for the round.
