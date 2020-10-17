Justin Rose hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Rose chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Rose hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop his second drive went to trouble having to hit his next out of native area before getting on the green in 3 and finishing with a bogey. This moved Rose to even for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Rose hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Rose had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Rose hit his second into the Native Area. He put his next shot to the right intermediate rough before getting on the green on his fourth shot and had a two-putt for a bogey. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.