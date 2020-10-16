Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Spieth chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth missed the green on his first shot on the 224-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 14th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Spieth's tee shot went 159 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth hit his tee shot into the native area, Spieth hit his next to the native area, and close the hole by hitting his sixth shot to the green to card a triple bogey on the 581-yard par-5 13th. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the day.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.