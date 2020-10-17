-
Joohyung Kim comes back from a rocky start in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joohyung Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kim finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Joohyung Kim hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joohyung Kim to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Kim's 159 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 154-yard par-3 17th green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.
