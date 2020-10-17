-
Jon Rahm shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm gets up-and-down for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jon Rahm gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
Jon Rahm hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Rahm hit an approach shot from 223 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 under for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rahm to even for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 10th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
