  • Jon Rahm shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jon Rahm gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm gets up-and-down for birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jon Rahm gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.