In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Joel Dahmen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 third, Dahmen's 170 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Dahmen hit an approach shot from 237 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen tee shot went 164 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 19 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 3 over for the round.