In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 15th, Niemann's 164 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Niemann got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Niemann hit an approach shot from 177 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Niemann chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Niemann's tee shot went 175 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

Niemann hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 571-yard par-5 seventh. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to 4 under for the round.