Jim Herman shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2020
Highlights
Jim Herman dials in tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jim Herman lands his 153-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jim Herman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 58th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-4 third, Herman's 154 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herman had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Herman's 179 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Herman hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.
