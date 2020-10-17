Jeongwoo Ham hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ham finished his day tied for 68th at 6 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Ham reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ham to 1 under for the round.

Ham tee shot went 192 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ham to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Ham had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ham to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Ham had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ham to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Ham's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ham to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Ham hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ham to 2 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Ham got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ham to 1 under for the round.