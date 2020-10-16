In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jason Kokrak hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his round tied for 4th at 8 under with Matthew Fitzpatrick; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Jason Kokrak's 184 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Kokrak's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Kokrak hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.