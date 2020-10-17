In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jason Day hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 12th, Day's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, Day hit his 133 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Day hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Day hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Day at 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Day missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Day to 3 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 under for the round.