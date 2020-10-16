-
J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, J.T. Poston hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 62nd at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Poston hit his 120 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Poston's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Poston's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
