Ian Poulter putts well in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ian Poulter sinks birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Ian Poulter drains a 7-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 7th hole.
Ian Poulter hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 13th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ian Poulter hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first. This moved Ian Poulter to 2 over for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poulter had a 211 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Poulter's 152 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
