Hideki Matsuyama putts well in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Hatton’s two-hop hole-out, JT & Koepka’s hole-in-one game
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, where Tyrrell Hatton leads after his two-hop, eagle hole-out and Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka have a little extra fun with their own hole-in-one game.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Hideki Matsuyama hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Matsuyama had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Matsuyama's 131 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
