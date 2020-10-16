-
Harry Higgs posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2020
Harry Higgs hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and finished the round bogey free. Higgs finished his day tied for 13th at 5 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a 332 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Harry Higgs chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Higgs's 95 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.
