In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Harris English hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 first, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, English's 161 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, English's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, English hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, English had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 13th, English hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 18th, English hit his 112 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved English to 6 under for the round.