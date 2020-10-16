-
Hanbyeol Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Hanbyeol Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 third, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
