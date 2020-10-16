In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Gary Woodland hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 61st at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Woodland chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland's tee shot went 303 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 75 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 99 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Woodland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 3 over for the round.