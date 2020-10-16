-
Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Frittelli hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 8 under.
At the 415-yard par-4 first, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Frittelli hit his 78 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
