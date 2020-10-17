-
Danny Lee shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2020
Highlights
Danny Lee birdies No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Danny Lee makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Lee hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
