Daniel Berger comes back from a rocky start in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger sinks eagle putt at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Daniel Berger makes a 5-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Berger finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Daniel Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 over for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to even for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 12th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 224-yard par-3 13th, Berger missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Berger to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Berger had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Berger's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
