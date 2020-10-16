-
Corey Conners shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 57th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
Conners hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
