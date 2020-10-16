In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Collin Morikawa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Morikawa finished his round tied for 5th at 8 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 12th, Collin Morikawa's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Morikawa chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Morikawa had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 6 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 7 under for the round.