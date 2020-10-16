-
Carlos Ortiz comes back from a rocky start in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ortiz finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Carlos Ortiz's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 154-yard par-3 17th green, Ortiz suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ortiz at 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ortiz hit his next to the fringe reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
