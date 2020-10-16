In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Cameron Smith hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Smith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Smith's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Smith's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Smith hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Smith his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.