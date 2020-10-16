In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Cameron Champ hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 first, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Champ's 160 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Champ's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Champ hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Champ hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 2 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Champ hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.