In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Byeong Hun An hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 52nd at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, An's 147 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, An had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, An chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving An to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, An's 143 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, An's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 14th, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 under for the round.

An scored a triple bogey on the 622-yard par-5 16th. Getting on the green in 6 and two putting, bringing An to 2 over for the day.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 1 over for the round.