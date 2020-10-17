-
-
Bubba Watson comes back from a rocky start in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2020
-
Round Recaps
The Charity Challenge highlights at THE CJ CUP
On Wednesday prior to THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Kevin Na and Ben An team up against Bubba Watson and Rickie Fowler in a 9-hole exhibition match, The Charity Challenge presented by MGM Resorts to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children and MGM Resorts Foundation.
Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Watson finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Bubba Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Watson had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to even for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Watson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 fifth green, Watson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at 1 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Watson hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Watson's 90 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.