Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Watson finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Bubba Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bubba Watson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Watson had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to even for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Watson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 fifth green, Watson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at 1 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Watson to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Watson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Watson hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Watson's 90 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 3 under for the round.