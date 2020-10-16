In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Brooks Koepka hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Koepka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Koepka's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Koepka's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green fifth, Koepka suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.