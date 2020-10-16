  • Brooks Koepka shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Brooks Koepka gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 4th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Brooks Koepka chips it tight to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Brooks Koepka gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 4th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.