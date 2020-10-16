Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 14th, Harman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Harman's 192 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Harman's his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.