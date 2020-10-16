Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 68th at 6 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Todd had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Todd's 146 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Todd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Todd hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 18th, Todd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 third, Todd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Todd chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Todd's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.