Brendan Steele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 74th at 8 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Steele's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Steele reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Steele's tee shot went 155 yards to the fringe and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 5 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 6 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 7 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Steele to 8 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Steele had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 7 over for the round.