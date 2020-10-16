-
Billy Horschel putts well in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel birdies No. 7 at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Billy Horschel sinks an 8-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 7th hole.
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
Billy Horschel got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Billy Horschel to 1 over for the round.
Horschel hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.
