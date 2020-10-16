  • Billy Horschel putts well in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Billy Horschel sinks an 8-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel birdies No. 7 at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Billy Horschel sinks an 8-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 7th hole.