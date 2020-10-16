-
Andrew Landry shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Andrew Landry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.
Landry got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Landry hit his 119 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Landry hit an approach shot from 167 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Landry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Landry to 3 under for the round.
