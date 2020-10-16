-
-
Alex Noren shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 16, 2020
In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Alex Noren hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 69th at 6 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 13 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Noren hit an approach shot from 209 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.