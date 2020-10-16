In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Adam Long hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 69th at 6 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Adam Long got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Long to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Long hit an approach shot from 275 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Long hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Long hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.