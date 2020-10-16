In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Hadwin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 46-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hadwin's 169 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Hadwin hit his 117 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.