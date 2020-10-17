In his second round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 26th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 14 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 11 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 10 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 first, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ancer's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

Ancer missed the green on his first shot on the 224-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Ancer's tee shot went 140 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.