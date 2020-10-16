In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Russell Henley; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; and Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Schauffele's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Schauffele hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Schauffele's tee shot went 303 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 139 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Schauffele's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 6 under for the round.